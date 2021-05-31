Brazil Sees Mass Protests Demanding Prez Bolsonaro’s Impeachment

Video Editor: Abhishek Sharma

With chants of "Bolsonaro genocide" or "Go away Bolsovirus", tens of thousands of Brazilians have taken to streets to protest against President Jair Bolsonaro’s handling of the pandemic. The coronavirus pandemic has claimed lives of more than 4,60,000 people in Brazil, the second highest toll in the world.

The protests are the latest in a wave of anger against Bolsonaro that has been going on for months now. The protesters are now calling for the president’s impeachment.

Bolsonaro had dismissed COVID-19 as "a little flu" when the pandemic began in 2020. As the situation in Brazil worsened, he opposed masks and lockdown measures, and the country’s healthcare system was brought to its knees.