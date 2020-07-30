Assam Floods: An Elephant's Desperate Attempt to Save Its Calf

A video of an elephant mother desperately trying to lift her calf from a flooded river as it struggled to climb up on to the riverbank at Udalgiuri in Assam has gone viral.

The video, which was widely shared on social media, shows an elephant trying to climb up on the bank with her two calves. While the mother and one visibly elder calf managed to climb on to the riverbank, the younger one was stuck.

The video shows the mother desperately trying to lift her calf with her trunk. At one point, the elder calf and the mother both climbed down into the river to help the younger calf that was struggling in the flooded river.