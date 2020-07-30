Assam Floods: An Elephant's Desperate Attempt to Save Its Calf
Assam floods has severely impacted wildlife. In many parts of the state, locals offered food to stranded elephants.
Video Editor: Vivek Gupta
A video of an elephant mother desperately trying to lift her calf from a flooded river as it struggled to climb up on to the riverbank at Udalgiuri in Assam has gone viral.
The video, which was widely shared on social media, shows an elephant trying to climb up on the bank with her two calves. While the mother and one visibly elder calf managed to climb on to the riverbank, the younger one was stuck.
The video shows the mother desperately trying to lift her calf with her trunk. At one point, the elder calf and the mother both climbed down into the river to help the younger calf that was struggling in the flooded river.
As Assam floods continue to wreak havoc, besides human life and damage to property, wildlife has been severely impacted. More than 90% of Kaziranga National Park and Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary were submerged and at least 200 animals died.
Locals Feed Stranded Wild Elephants
Amid the devastating floods, in a heartwarming gesture, locals in Majuli were caught on camera leaving jackfruit, bananas, banana trunks and salts on the riverbanks for stranded wild elephants facing acute food shortage.
In another video widely shared on Twitter, herds of elephants were seen gathering near riverbank and feeding on the fruits and salt left behind by locals.
This kind gesture by the locals of Majuli, who were themselves suffering the wrath of the floods in the state, was highly appreciated on social media.
Wildlife Severely Impacted in Assam
Close to 95 percent of the Kaziranga National Park, a UNESCO heritage site famous for its one-horned rhinos, and Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary have reportedly been submerged in water.
Animals from the park have been wandering into nearby villages in search of food and shelter.
Several animals – elephants, deer, tigers and rhinos – were spotted on National Highway, trying to escape the flood.
