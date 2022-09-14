This Kashmir Village Has a School and Madrasa Under One Roof
After years of terrorism, education made a come back in a Kashmir village by way of a madrasa-cum-school.
Camera: Saajan
Video Editor: Abhishek Sharma, Rajbir Singh
Video Producer: Azhar Ansar
English Script: Aparna Singh
Surankote’s Hilkaka area used to be a stronghold of terror: it was difficult for the people to save their lives. During the period of 2000-03, the worst affected in the area were the students.
But when normalcy returned to the area in 2014, an effort was made to reopen educational institutions. The villagers themselves took the initiative to reopen school by collecting donations.
Madrasa Director Mohammad Kasim said, "In 2003, this area used to be affected by terror, there was neither educational facility for children nor was there a system of employment here.
"When terrorism subsided a bit, the people of the area built this building here for the education of the children and opened a madrasa on one floor and an English medium school on the second floor."
The special thing is that poor and orphan children are also being educated here. There are some children who have no one in the world, said Kasim.
Those children are getting free education along with the facility of living here. The people of the village are helping them in every way according to their status, some give clothes for them, then some ration is reached, so that their future can be made better, as per the madrasa director.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from videos and news-videos
Topics: Education Jammu and Kashmir
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.