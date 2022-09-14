ADVERTISEMENT

This Kashmir Village Has a School and Madrasa Under One Roof

After years of terrorism, education made a come back in a Kashmir village by way of a madrasa-cum-school.

Smita Chand
Published
1 min read

Camera: Saajan

Video Editor: Abhishek Sharma, Rajbir Singh

Video Producer: Azhar Ansar

English Script: Aparna Singh

Surankote’s ​​Hilkaka area used to be a stronghold of terror: it was difficult for the people to save their lives. During the period of 2000-03, the worst affected in the area were the students.

But when normalcy returned to the area in 2014, an effort was made to reopen educational institutions. The villagers themselves took the initiative to reopen school by collecting donations.

Madrasa Director Mohammad Kasim said, "In 2003, this area used to be affected by terror, there was neither educational facility for children nor was there a system of employment here.

"When terrorism subsided a bit, the people of the area built this building here for the education of the children and opened a madrasa on one floor and an English medium school on the second floor."

The special thing is that poor and orphan children are also being educated here. There are some children who have no one in the world, said Kasim.

Those children are getting free education along with the facility of living here. The people of the village are helping them in every way according to their status, some give clothes for them, then some ration is reached, so that their future can be made better, as per the madrasa director.

