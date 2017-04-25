Video Editor: Purnendu Pritam(On Ustad Bade Ghulam Ali Khan’s 52nd death anniversary, The Quint is republishing this piece from its archives. Originally published on 25 April 2017.)The legendary Hindustani classical vocalist Ustad Bade Ghulam Ali Khan was born in Kasur village (now in Pakistan), on 2 April 1902. Ustad Bade Ghulam Ali Khan, who belonged to the Kasur Patiala Gharana, is often referred to as the Tansen of the modern era.His stunning repertoire of music will impress any music aficionado. The legendary singer spent his last days in Hyderabad, where he passed away on 25 April in 1968. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. (Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)