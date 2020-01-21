The Quint’s RNG Awardees Talk About Challenges Behind the Scenes

Three of The Quint’s special reports won the prestigious Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Awards.

Poonam Agarwal’s relentless coverage on electoral bonds, Asmita Nandy and Meghnad Bose’s documentary ‘The Making of Lynchistan’, and Shadab Moizee’s documentary on the kin of those who went missing during the 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots, five years on, received the recognition.

While congratulations poured in from all segments, the winners spoke about their struggles and challenges while covering the stories.