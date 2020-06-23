Few days ago, The Quint reported on Bihar's labourers stranded in Kashmir. Social activist Yogita Bhayana watched the report and offered to help. She took the responsibility of sending 88 labourers at a camp in Shopian district to their respective homes in Bihar .“I watched a report in which I saw that many labourers were stranded in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district. They were troubled and did not have any means to go back to their homes in West Bengal and Bihar. I approached The Quint for details and contacted Bihar’s Resident Commissioner who spoke to the authorities there and managed to send more than 150 labourers to their villages.”Yogita Bhayana, Social Activist‘Send Us Home’: Bihar Workers Stranded in Kashmir Appeal to Govt“We left Kashmir on the 13th and reached home on the 16th. We are finally happy living with our families. We are thankful for your efforts. You got us out.”Sonu, LabourerThey were stranded in a school in Kashmir for the last 3 months in terrible conditions. The authorities returned to the labourers their Aadhaar card too.Labourers Were Also Airlifted From Different Parts of Kashmir“I started receiving calls from different places and we tried to airlift as many as 20-25 people and sent them to their homes. Labourers in Jammu and Kashmir were more vulnerable and rescue operations were needed there. I will continue to do this.”Yogita Bhayana, Social Activist We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.