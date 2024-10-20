The Kaurs of 1984 | Documentary Coming Soon

What remains 40 years after a violent incident wipes out your family, shakes you up to the core, and alters your life forever? For many, it is trauma, grief and an unbearable pain from the past.

But it is also the women who are left behind after all the men in a family are brutally murdered.

These women have a story to tell — not just the terror they witnessed in those three cold days of November 1984, but also it’s aftermath.

For the past 2 months, we have been documenting the stories of these women and trying to bring forth all that they went through in the 40 years after 1984.

We present to you, ‘The Kaurs of 1984’.

This documentary is not just a yearly story to mark the 1984 anniversary, it is The Quint’s attempt to raise questions that have been conveniently ignored for 4 decades.

COMING OUT SOON.