Attack of the ‘Hate Virus’: How It Spreads, How to Test & Cure It
Video Editors: Mohd Ibrahim, Varun Sharma
While the whole world is battling the novel coronavirus, we are fighting another deadly virus. That's the 'hate virus'. You heard that right. The 'hate virus'.
Just like in the fight against coronavirus, more tests need to be conducted to fight the 'hate virus'.
How to Test For the ‘Hate Virus’?
Let's conduct the test right away. If you spot someone wearing a skull cap or someone wearing a tilak, someone wearing a Hijab or sindoor, or someone who is just different from you and without any reason or after hearing rumours, you start to believe that this someone is the cause of all troubles on Earth, then it's confirmed that you are indeed infected with the 'hate virus'.
Loading...
Spread of the ‘Hate Virus’
India in under a nationwide lockdown, like several other countries. But, there is no stopping the hate. From brutally beating two sadhus to death in Maharashtra's Palghar to accusing a poor fruit-seller of spitting, there is an attempt to spread this communal infection.
The impact of the spread of the 'hate virus' and communal infection has compelled the PM and several CMs to ask, 'Janab Aise Kaise'.
In 10 Days, Coronavirus Cases in India Multiplied Tenfold
As of 21 April, India had more than 19,000 confirmed coronavirus cases while on 1 April, there were only about 1,600 positive cases.
So, in 20 days, the figure multiplied tenfold. Though citizens have been urged to maintain social distance, the 'hate virus' has managed to spread through Twitter or WhatsApp University's online classes.
When the coronavirus pandemic reached India, it appeared that the entire nation would unite to fight the deadly disease. But when the news of the Tablighi Jamaat's congregation in Delhi's Nizamuddin came to light, it seemed as if the 'hate virus' was waiting to come out of its hiding ground, to sting a certain section of people.
Tablighi Jamaat Congregation Used to Attack Muslims
It's true that several people who attended the congregation tested positive for COVID-19. Several others who came in contact with these people were also infected. But to find a communal angle or to attach a conspiracy theory to it is a sign of being infected by the 'hate virus'.
Those questioning fruit-sellers, or attacking other Muslims across the country for what happened at the Tablighi Jamaat congregation have surely tested positive for the 'hate virus'.
Fake News Spreading Like Wildfire
Around the same time as the Tablighi Jamaat congregation, several other religious and political gatherings happened but conveniently associating the Tablighi Jamaat's congregation with other Muslims, clearly put the nation's unity to test. Rumour-mongering followed.
- 'A fruit-seller spat on fruits...'
- 'COVID-19 patients associated with Tablighi Jamaat want biryani...'
- 'Tablighi Jamaat members attack healthcare workers in Firozabad...'
- 'Muslim man spat on plate to spread COVID-19...'
- 'COVID-19 patient associated with Tablighi Jamaat strip in hospital..'
One fake news after another.
The 'hate virus' spread to such an extent that in a posh locality in Delhi, a man filed a complaint against his security guard to the police, accusing him of being associated with Tablighi Jamaat and spreading COVID-19. However, the security guard tested negative.
Even Hospitals Spreading Hate
A hospital in Meerut even printed guidelines for Muslim patients in newspapers. It said that Muslim patients would be admitted only after they test negative. However, the guideline wasn't for patients of other religions. The hospital even called Hindus and Jains misers. An FIR has been lodged against the hospital.
Attack on Healthcare Workers But No Action
There were attacks on healthcare workers in Moradabad and Indore. The attackers should have been booked. But, there was no action taken on the report by the BDO and women staffers in the quarantine centre. No action on attack on healthcare workers in Meerut.
Rath Yatra Amid Lockdown
A rath yatra, organised in Maharashtra's Solapur amid lockdown, was attended by hundreds. When police tried to stop them, they were attacked with stones by the villagers, and several policemen were injured.
No hashtags trended then. And no such hashtags should trend in the first place. Because these are instances of hooliganism and are sparked by the 'hate virus'.
PM Modi’s Message Fell On Deaf Ears
To curb the spread of hate, PM Modi took to LinkedIn to share a motivational message for people under lockdown, titled, 'Life in the era of COVID-19'.
He said, "COVID-19 does not see race, religion, colour, caste, creed, language or border before striking. Our response and conduct thereafter should attach primacy to unity and brotherhood."
Despite PM’s Message, Community Spread of ‘Hate Virus’
In Maharashtra's Palghar a furious mob attacked two sadhus and their driver with sticks and rods and beat them to death. Policemen on the spot remained mute spectators.
In Jharkhand's Hazaribagh, a man named Raju Ansari was brutally beaten up on the suspicion of theft. In both cases, mob justice overpowered democracy.
In Maharashtra's Palghar, several were involved in trying to find out the religion of the attackers. Some said one of the attackers was named Shoaib and others said the name revealed it all.
The matter escalated to an extent that CM Uddhav Thackeray had to put out a statement clarifying it was not a communal matter.
Love & Peace the Cure For ‘Hate Virus’
One thing is for sure, coronavirus can be defeated with timely tests, lockdown, and medicines but to overpower the 'hate virus', Gandhi's Ahimsa is the only cure. Else, the future generations will question us: ‘Janab Aise Kaise?’
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)