Attack of the ‘Hate Virus’: How It Spreads, How to Test & Cure It

As of 21 April, India had more than 19,000 confirmed coronavirus cases while on 1 April, there were only about 1,600 positive cases.

So, in 20 days, the figure multiplied tenfold. Though citizens have been urged to maintain social distance, the 'hate virus' has managed to spread through Twitter or WhatsApp University's online classes.

When the coronavirus pandemic reached India, it appeared that the entire nation would unite to fight the deadly disease. But when the news of the Tablighi Jamaat's congregation in Delhi's Nizamuddin came to light, it seemed as if the 'hate virus' was waiting to come out of its hiding ground, to sting a certain section of people.