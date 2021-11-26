‘Terrorists Could Have Attacked Us’: Doctor Recalls Operating on Ajmal Kasab

Video Editor: Mohd. Irshad Alam

"They (the terrorists) could have attacked us and consumed cyanide," recalls Dr Shailesh Mohite. Thirteen years after the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, Mohite, former forensic head, Nair hospital, remembers operating on terrorist Ajmal Kasab.

Mohite said that news on a speculative gang war was quickly confirmed as a terrorist attack and he received a call from the hospital. “I got a call from the hospital that two terrorists were brought in. One was dead, the other was alive,” says Dr Mohite.