Tejashwi Yadav Interview: 'Bihar Will Defeat BJP in 2024 Lok Sabha Elections'

In an exclusive interview with Quint Hindi's Shadab Moizee, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav said he is focused on defeating the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and protect the Constitution of the country.
Tejashwi expressed confidence in defeating the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in Bihar. He asserted that he and his party has been "exposing the lies propagated by the BJP" on social media platforms.
Regarding the Ram Mandir issue, the RJD leader mentioned that during his tenure as the tourism minister and he financed the construction of several temples. "I won't solicit votes in the name of temple construction; I will address the real issues," he said.
When questioned about how he would finance the promised jobs and financial aid to women as outlined in the party's manifesto, Tejashwi said that his party has nearly fulfilled all the promises made in the 2020 manifesto. "The caste-based census has provided us with a clear understanding of people's demands. Funds can be allocated judiciously," he added.
