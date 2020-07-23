Watch | SC Refuses to Interfere With Rajasthan HC: What Next?

In a relief for rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot’s camp, the Supreme Court on Thursday, 23 July, allowed Rajasthan High Court to pass orders, as scheduled, on the petition filed against the Speaker’s disqualification notice.

Noting that these are “important matters of democracy”, the top court said it will begin hearing the Speaker’s plea against the high court’s earlier order to defer disqualification from Monday, 27 July.

The Rajasthan High Court had set the date for delivering its verdict on 24 July and asked the Speaker to not take any action on the MLAs till the verdict.

What does the SC order mean for the Pilot and Gehlot camps? Who does it benefit?

