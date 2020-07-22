Stock Market Experts Offer 7 Tips for Better Returns on Investment

Amidst the pandemic and the lockdown, the economy is staggering. Yet, the stock markets are performing well. At the same time, investors are confused as to where they should put their money and how they should invest it – especially the small investors who are the worst-hit by the present economic situation.

Shankar Sharma and Devina Mehra, co-founders of First Global Securities, speak exclusively to The Quint's Editorial Director Sanjay Pugalia. The experts discuss the surge in the global stock markets and advise new retail investors on how to invest their money to get the best returns.