‘How Can a 19-Year-Old Be a TRF Operative?’: Srinagar Family Says Son Was Framed
Arsalan Feroz was arrested by the NIA in December over charges of being a TRF operative and a chronic stone pelter.
"He is 19 years old. He is a teenager. How can they label him a TRF (The Resistance Front) operative? Please explain this to us. I urge the LG, the DIG, and the IGP to release my brother," said Sehrish Feroz, the sister of 19-year-old Arsalan Feroz who was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in December over charges of being a TRF operative and a chronic stone pelter.
A Class 12 student, Arsalan was first taken into custody in October 2021 over claims of mobile verification and released after 40 days.
Almost a month after his release, the NIA raided Arsalan's residence.
"He was called to the MR Ganj police station on 21 October. Days passed and then he was referred to cargo after six days, and from there he was referred to JIC Anantnag. He was kept there for nine days, and then again referred to cargo. He was then released after 40 days. They had claimed that the mobile verification report was clear," Sehrish said.
"The NIA people came and said that they wanted to search the house. We allowed them to search to their satisfaction. They looked around in the whole house but didn’t find anything. They then said that they needed to question Arsalan and asked to take him with them," she added.
Charges Against Arsalan Feroz
In a statement, the NIA had claimed that the search and investigation had led to the recovery of several incriminating documents.
Arsalan's father, meanwhile, said that after the NIA took him into custody for questioning in December, he was to be released in a few hours.
"They (NIA) said that they'll release him in a few hours after questioning. In the evening, I received a call from the them. They asked me to send his clothes as he's to be flown to Delhi. I asked them why he's being sent to Delhi. I had a panic attack. It took me around 10 minutes to normalise," he said.
Arsalan's family had also protested outside the Kashmir Press Club to demand for his release and met former CM Mehbooba Mufti over the issue.
On 3 January, Mufti also wrote a letter to PM Narendra Modi demanding Arsalan's release.
‘We’ll Set Ourselves on Fire if There Is No Justice’
"My question is, if they could not prove in 40 days that he is involved in stone-pelting or has connections with the TRF, how did they conclude in one night that he is an operative commander of the TRF? What did they find out in one night to level such big allegations against him? How have they labelled him a TRF operative? Please explain this to us," Sehrish asked.
She further urged the LG, the DIG, and the IGP to release Arsalan.
"The day he was arrested, it was mentioned in the statement that he is involved in stone-pelting incidents. Then, it was said that he has links with the TRF. We want justice and if justice isn't delivered, I swear, me and my family would set ourselves on fire," Arsalan's father said.
Arsalan is currently lodged in Tihar jail.
