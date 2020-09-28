‘Sell-Out’ Vs ‘Enabling’: An Expert Face-Off on the Farm Bills

A nationwide protest by farmers took place against the contentious farm bills on 25 September, days after they were passed in Parliament amid chaos, and with allegations of a division vote being denied to Opposition parties, despite requests. In several parts of the country, farmers continue to protest again the bills.

Amid the raging nationwide protests by farmers over the three farm bills passed in the Parliament, Food and Agriculture Policy Expert Devinder Sharma and Managing Editor of Financial Express Sunil Jain weigh in the pros and cons of the bills