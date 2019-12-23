Seelampur: Travel Agent Blames Police for Damages in Anti-CAA Stir

Anees Malik, 40, has been running a small travel agency in Seelampur in East Delhi since 2006. Five years ago, he lost the ability to walk as he sustained a gun shot wound to his spine. On Tuesday, 17 December, residents of Jaffrabad and Seelampur had organised a peaceful protest march against police brutality on students of Jamia Millia Islamia.

Eyewitnesses say that some miscreants with past police records joined the march and started pelting stones on a bus which prompted the police to disperse the crowd.

Anees, showing us a video, says that the police opened the shutters of his shop and shattered the glass window panes, breaking his desktop and printer, in the aftermath of the protests.