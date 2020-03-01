‘Scared of Shiv Vihar’: Kin of Missing Youth Unable to File FIR

For Firoz and his two brothers from Uttar Pradesh’s Bijnor, the wait outside northeast Delhi’s Guru Tegh Bahadur (GTB) Hospital’s mortuary has been endless. It’s been over four days since their 21-year-old brother Aaftab went missing in violence that engulfed parts of the capital, but the trio from UP still haven’t been able to visit Shiv Vihar police station.

“People told us to not visit Shiv Vihar, as we too, could end up going missing like our brother Aaftab,” laments Rizwan. As a result, the family has not been able to file a missing complaint, let alone any information on Aaftab’s present condition.

Firoz says that on 24 February, his brother Aaftab was trapped inside a warehouse, as mobs went on a rampage on the streets. The next morning, four policemen arrived and asked Aaftab to step outside, saying he was in safe hands.