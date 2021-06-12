Scam, Honey Trap, Abduction – Choksi Files, No Less Than OTT Drama

Mehul Chinubhai Choksi is an India-born fugitive businessman, diamantaire, owner of Gitanjali Group, and maternal uncle of another fugitive businessman Nirav Modi.

Choksi and Modi are the key accused in the Rs 13,500-crore Punjab National Bank (PNB) loan scam. The fraud was allegedly planned and organised by jeweller and designer Nirav, his wife Ami Modi, brother Neeshal Modi, and Choksi. They are accused of colluding with two employees of the Punjab National Bank (PNB), the country's second-largest state-owned lender.