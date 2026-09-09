Satya Niketan PG Collapse: 5 Questions the Delhi Government Must Answer

This wasn't the first time a building had collapsed in the vicinity. In 2022, an under-construction building just 100 metres from Hostel Daze collapsed, killing at least two labourers. Locals said there had been discussions about conducting a safety audit in the area, but the administration never followed through.

Had a safety audit happened in 2022, this tragedy perhaps could have been prevented. Why didn’t the local authorities walk the talk?

What, if anything, did the authorities learn from that tragedy? If the administration had identified unsafe or unauthorised structures in the area then, could this tragedy have been prevented?