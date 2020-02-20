Influential Men & Their Ridiculous Remarks in the Name of ‘Wisdom’
Sometimes, absurd statements go viral on the internet. They are mostly spread by people who have a massive number of followers. But where do these statements come from?
An old video of Swamikrishan Das of Swaminarayan Bhuj Mandir is doing the rounds on the internet these days. He is seen saying in Gujarati that if someone eats food cooked by women on their period, they would be reborn as a bull. And a woman who cooks while menstruating will be reborn as a ‘bitch’.
A few days back, another embarrassing incident from Bhuj surfaced – 68 girls of a hostel in an educational institute were made to remove their clothes as authorities wanted to check if they were menstruating. This institute is run by followers of Swaminarayan Bhuj Mandir.
If the leader speaks such language, won’t their followers follow suit? Those who had asked the girls to remove clothes were arrested, but why is no action being taken against those who say such atrocious things?
After all, why should such a man roam free? Making such a regressive statements while holding a big position causes great harm to society.
There is a long list of strange statements made by popular spiritual leaders. Jaggi Vasudev of Isha Foundation has many views on science and logic. A video of him is going viral on social media in which he is seen imparting "knowledge" on the female body and breastfeeding.
These remarks by Sadhguru can put both doctors and scientists in a fix. In this viral clip, Sadhguru is saying that at the 2017 gynecologists' conference, he heard that when a woman delivers twins, a male and a female, one of her breasts makes a certain kind of milk and the other, a different kind. Twitter was shocked to hear Sadhguru's 'insights'.
A Twitter user asked what would happen if someone had triplets?
Unfortunately, such ridiculous statements don’t meet an end of the road with just godmen. Most recently, here’s what former Supreme Court judge Markandey Katju had to say after the Supreme Court instructed the government to give permanent commission to women in the army and to give them the command post.
Katju tweeted that since women are in command at home, why would they need to be in command in the army? Someone even asked what the problem is if they are commanding in both fields, to which Katju replied: ‘Who will then produce kids?’
