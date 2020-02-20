Influential Men & Their Ridiculous Remarks in the Name of ‘Wisdom’

A few days back, another embarrassing incident from Bhuj surfaced – 68 girls of a hostel in an educational institute were made to remove their clothes as authorities wanted to check if they were menstruating. This institute is run by followers of Swaminarayan Bhuj Mandir.

If the leader speaks such language, won’t their followers follow suit? Those who had asked the girls to remove clothes were arrested, but why is no action being taken against those who say such atrocious things?

After all, why should such a man roam free? Making such a regressive statements while holding a big position causes great harm to society.