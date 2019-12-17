‘Remove Police From Campus’: AMU Profs Back Students on CAA Rally
Video Editors: Vivek Gupta and Purnendu Pritam
Loading...
Teachers of Aligarh Muslim University took to the streets to support their students who were protesting against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. The professors demanded that police deployment at the gate of the university be withdrawn immediately. During the peaceful demonstration, the professors raised slogans of ‘Go Back RAF’ and ‘Go Back Police.’
“After the way things went down in Jamia, the (AMU) students went on an agitation. After the Vice-Chancellor’s order, police entered. Brutal force was used against students. How many students have been arrested, where have they been taken? We don’t know. The teachers’ main concern is to get the students released.”Rehan Sadiq, Asst Professor
Teachers said that unlike in Jamia Millia Islamia, the Vice Chancellor of AMU allowed the police to enter the campus. They also said that many students of the university are still in police custody and their whereabouts are unknown.
Meanwhile, the university administration advanced the winter vacation and declared holidays till 5 January 2020.
(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)