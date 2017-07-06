Dalit Icon, MP For 50 Years: Remembering ‘Babuji’ Jagjivan Ram

Meira Kumar, the Opposition’s candidate for the Presidential elections, is carrying on the legacy of her ‘Babuji’ Jagjivan Ram.

Born on 5 April 1908, Babu Jagjivan Ram was a Dalit icon. As a student, he protested his school's decision to have separate water pitchers for ‘untouchables’. He had been a lifelong champion of Dalit rights and often opposed parochial views of society towards the backward castes.

Subhash Chandra Bose noticed young Jagjivan after he organised a workers’ rally in 1928. Jagjivan Ram joined the Congress in 1937. In 1946, aged 38, he became the labour minister, the youngest member in Nehru’s interim government.

‘Babuji’ was an MP for 50 consecutive years – a world record.