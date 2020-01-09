Relax, Here’s Why US & Iran (Probably) Won’t Go to War
There is no end to the tension between US and Iran. Iran's top general Qassem Soleimani was killed in a US airstrike. In retaliation, Iran fired ballistic missiles at two airbases in Iraq where US forces are based, and claimed that 80 American terrorists were killed.
US President Donald Trump has said that Iran will have to face dire consequences if it tries to retaliate to Soleimani's assassination. Iran has warned of attacks in Dubai and Israel. Israel has warned of a resounding blow if attacked by Iran. UK has urged Iran to practice restraint.
Considering the developments post Soleimani's killing, the big question is: Are we headed towards World War III? Several news channels have been asking this question. If World War III starts, how will it impact India? And what role can India play to ensure such a situation does not arise?
'No Casualties': US President Trump
According to US President Donald Trump, no American was killed in Iran's missile attack because there were no soldiers stationed at the bases that Iran attacked. The big question is: Did Iran deliberately attack US bases where no soldiers were stationed? Was Iran trying to pacify its people and at the same time not irk US too much?
Now consider US President Trump's tweet: 'All is well', that came right after the news of the missile attack broke. This reaction from Trump was unlike him. Why did Trump portray a soft stance ahead of US elections? Perhaps he knows that Iran's attacks have not caused much damage so there is no need for further retaliation. Though Trump has said that Iran will have to face consequences if it tried to avenge Soleimani's assassination. But Trump has made u-turns from threats many times in the past.
Remember how Trump's war of words with North Korea ended. So, what exactly is on Trump's mind is difficult to understand.
The current scenario is such that we can't afford traditional wars. Now is the time for proxy wars. Sanctions are the stepping stones to proxy wars. US indulges in sanctions.
Impact of US-Iran Conflict on India
Iranian Envoy to India Ali Chegeni has said that Iran does not want war. Chegeni also added that Iran will welcome any peace initiative by India for de-escalating tensions with US. It was crucial for Iran to ask India to mediate because India has good ties with both Iran and US. Even India will not want a war between the two. The growing tension has already led to increased crude oil, diesel and petrol prices. At a time of economic slowdown, India cannot afford increased fuel prices.
Right now, it looks highly unlikely that tensions between US and Iran will escalate to a point where war breaks out. The world and its people are not in a position to sustain another world war and we hope such a situation does not arise.
