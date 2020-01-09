Relax, Here’s Why US & Iran (Probably) Won’t Go to War

There is no end to the tension between US and Iran. Iran's top general Qassem Soleimani was killed in a US airstrike. In retaliation, Iran fired ballistic missiles at two airbases in Iraq where US forces are based, and claimed that 80 American terrorists were killed.

US President Donald Trump has said that Iran will have to face dire consequences if it tries to retaliate to Soleimani's assassination. Iran has warned of attacks in Dubai and Israel. Israel has warned of a resounding blow if attacked by Iran. UK has urged Iran to practice restraint.