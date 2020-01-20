Ravish Kumar, SY Qureshi Praise The Quint on Ramnath Goenka Wins

"You are doing good work and it's obvious that you'll be awarded," said veteran journalist Ravish Kumar on The Quint bagging three Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism awards in Delhi, on Monday, 20 January.

While The Quint’s senior reporter Poonam Agarwal won an award in the investigative reporting category for her coverage on electoral bonds, Asmita Nandy and Meghnad Bose’s documentary ‘The Making of Lynchistan’ won an award in the Uncovering India Invisible segment.

Shadab Moizee’s documentary on the kin of those who went missing during the 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots won an award in the Hindi journalism segment.