Ravish Kumar, SY Qureshi Praise The Quint on Ramnath Goenka Wins
"You are doing good work and it's obvious that you'll be awarded," said veteran journalist Ravish Kumar on The Quint bagging three Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism awards in Delhi, on Monday, 20 January.
While The Quint’s senior reporter Poonam Agarwal won an award in the investigative reporting category for her coverage on electoral bonds, Asmita Nandy and Meghnad Bose’s documentary ‘The Making of Lynchistan’ won an award in the Uncovering India Invisible segment.
Shadab Moizee’s documentary on the kin of those who went missing during the 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots won an award in the Hindi journalism segment.
Loading...
Complementing The Quint’s Hiba Beg on her counter to Shashi Tharoor’s “Islamic Extremism” tweet, Kumar said that “although he doesn’t know Beg personally, the way she spoke on the matter with self-confidence is reassuring.” Praising Beg, he added, “She knows her work better than I do.”
Speaking on Poonam Agarwal’s investigative series on electoral bonds, former Chief Election Commissioner SY Qureshi said, “I think The Quint is doing very well in investigative journalism and was first to break many. One story they did in depth was the electoral bond story, that is very close to my heart.”
(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)