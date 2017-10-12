Ram Manohar Lohia Questioned Nehru’s Expenditure: Yogendra Yadav

India's first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru sat in the Parliament for the first time on 6 December 1963, with Samajwadi Party leader Ram Manohar Lohia sitting in front of him. Lohia questioned Nehru's daily expenditure and said, “The Prime Minister must answer why his expenditure is Rs 25,000 in a country where a common man's expenditure is 3 annas.”

Freedom fighter Ram Manohar Lohia was the first person to speak against the Congress. He was a Samajwadi thinker, politician, and writer. He was born on 23 March 1910 in at Akhbarpur in Uttar Pradesh and passed away on 12 October 1967.

On Lohia's 50th death anniversary, Quint Hindi spoke to Yogendra Yadav, who said, “When India was celebrating independence, communal violence broke in Kolkata. Gandhiji was in Kolkata to end the tension. Everybody had forgotten about Gandhiji but Lohia was with him there.”