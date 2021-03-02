Watch: Inside RSS’ Ram Mandir Donation Drive in Northeast Delhi

In an interview to this reporter, Vishwa Hindu Parishad spokesperson Vinod Bansal explained the reach of the campaign. “This is a 44-day campaign to reach 65 crore people, it will be the largest campaign in the world. In today's history, it has never happened in the world that something reached such a large number of people in such a short span of time,” Bansal said. While said the Ram Mandir Trust had given the VHP the mandate to implement the campaign on the ground, “The trust is running this campaign, and apart from the trust, they have given VHP the responsibility as we have volunteers and a huge network. So, on behalf of the trust, VHP is working towards the consolidation of this campaign.”

When asked if there was fear of violence as the drive to collect money in northeast district continued over the month of February, Bansal said ‘violence was not the nature or culture of the Hindu community’. While we spoke about the northeast Delhi communal riots of February 2020, Bansal promptly said, “See, first thing, that was not a riot. I consider it violence against Hindus which happened like a conspiracy. It was a planned conspiracy to attack Hindus and defame the country. But now it has become an old thing. Now we are doing the work of Ram Ji. When we leave for Ram's work, we go out together with society.”