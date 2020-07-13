Rajasthan Crisis: What Next for Sachin Pilot and the Congress?

A key meeting of the Congress Legislature Party is underway at Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's residence in Jaipur, a day after the Rajasthan government plunged into crisis with the rebellion of Deputy CM Sachin Pilot.

Earlier, in a briefing in the wee hours of Monday, 13 July, the state Congress in-charge Avinash Pande said that 109 MLAs have signed a letter expressing their trust and support to the government led by CM Gehlot, adding that a whip has been issued to all party MLAs to be mandatorily present at the Legislature Party meeting.

But as another Congress-led state plunges into a crisis on account of its own leader, several questions arise:

What led Deputy CM Sachin Pilot to rebel against his own party and government?

What role did the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have to play in it?

Will Pilot quit the Congress and join the BJP, or will he float his own party?

To what extent can the Congress’ central leadership be held responsible for rebellions arising within the party in one state after another?

What next for Sachin Pilot? Will he cause the downfall of the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government in Rajasthan?

