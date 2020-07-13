Rajasthan Crisis: What Next for Sachin Pilot and the Congress?

Several questions arise as another Congress-led state plunges into a crisis on account of its own leader.

Eshwar Gole
Updated13 Jul 2020, 10:23 AM IST
A key meeting of the Congress Legislature Party is underway at Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's residence in Jaipur, a day after the Rajasthan government plunged into crisis with the rebellion of Deputy CM Sachin Pilot.

Earlier, in a briefing in the wee hours of Monday, 13 July, the state Congress in-charge Avinash Pande said that 109 MLAs have signed a letter expressing their trust and support to the government led by CM Gehlot, adding that a whip has been issued to all party MLAs to be mandatorily present at the Legislature Party meeting.

But as another Congress-led state plunges into a crisis on account of its own leader, several questions arise:

  • What led Deputy CM Sachin Pilot to rebel against his own party and government?
  • What role did the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have to play in it?
  • Will Pilot quit the Congress and join the BJP, or will he float his own party?
  • To what extent can the Congress’ central leadership be held responsible for rebellions arising within the party in one state after another?
  • What next for Sachin Pilot? Will he cause the downfall of the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government in Rajasthan?

