Rajasthan Crisis: What’s Next For Sachin Pilot? Is BJP in Picture?

As the coronavirus crisis and border tensions with China made headlines, a political crisis took shape in Rajasthan. What exactly transpired in the state?

The political crisis dates back to the Rajya Sabha polls. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot accused the BJP of trying to steal MLAs from Congress. But, Gehlot managed to show the support of 123 MLAs.

Congress currently has 107 MLAs in the Rajasthan Assembly, along with the support of some independent candidates. Gehlot claimed several leaders were trying to dissolve the government.