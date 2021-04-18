Prince Philip Laid to Rest in Funeral Planned by Himself

Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral service took place on Saturday, 17 April, at St George’s Chapel, where it was brought in a specially designed Land Rover. The hearse was followed by the Royal Family who joined the funeral procession on foot, with cousin Peter Philips in between Princes Harry and William.

Prince Philip's coffin has been interred in the royal vault of St George's Chapel. It was placed on a catafalque on a marble slab and lowered into the vault by an electric motor, DPA news agency reported.