ADVERTISEMENT

Watch: Prime Minister Modi Celebrates Raksha Bandhan With Daughters of PMO Staff

The Prime Minister interacted with each of them as they came forward to tie a rakhi on his wrist.

The Quint
Published
News Videos
1 min read

Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated Raksha Bandhan with young girls at his residence in New Delhi on Thursday, 11 August.

The girls were the daughters of several staff members working at the Prime Minister’s Office in the South Block at Raisina Hill.

In a video shared by the Prime Minister’s Office, PM Modi is seen sitting on a chair while the girls present in the hall tie rakhis on his wrist.

The prime minister interacted with each of them as they came forward to tie a rakhi on his wrist.

“A very special Raksha Bandhan with these youngsters…” the prime minister tweeted, with pictures of the celebration.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi also extended greetings to the country on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.

“Greetings to everyone on the special occasion of Raksha Bandhan,” he tweeted.

The festival is celebrated on the last day of the Hindu lunar calendar month of Shravan.

Also Read

Cliché and Regressive: 10 Honest Thoughts I Had About 'Raksha Bandhan'

Cliché and Regressive: 10 Honest Thoughts I Had About 'Raksha Bandhan'

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×