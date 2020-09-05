‘Most Evil Govt Ever Seen!’: Bhushan on State, Judiciary & Hope 

You’ve also said there have been serious problems before 2014, so why do you take the line that there has been an attempt to destroy democracy only after 2014?

So, before 2014 there were various problems, all kinds of problems, but what we have seen after 2014 is of a different order altogether. There are lynch mobs who have been let loose on the streets, there are lynch mobs on the social media that threaten you with rape, with killing you etc.

The mainstream media has been taken over and used to spread communal hatred, used to spread falsehood, so that people cannot distinguish between what is true and what is false. There is an assault on scientific temper and reason. The PM himself propagates all kinds of nonsense. That there is no such thing as climate change, that Lord Ganesha’s trunk was fixed by plastic surgery, where his ministers say ‘Go Corona Go’. That this would make Corona go away.

This is a whole scale assault on our society. There was nothing comparable to this prior to 2014, nothing. This is the most evil government that we have ever seen in this country or perhaps anywhere in this world.