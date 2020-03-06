Post Meghalaya Violence, Mass Exodus of Non-Tribals from Ichamati

Approimately 400 non-tribals left Meghalaya’s Ichamati in the aftermath of clashes that broke out between members of the Khasi Students’ Union and non-tribal members during an anti-CAA protest.

The protest which later turned into clashes had claimed three lives by Sunday, 1 March. The clash also resulted in incidents of violence across other parts of Meghalaya including Shillong.

The exodus was also triggered by an ultimatum issued by an extremist group, namely the Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council, which had dared all Bengali Hindus to leave Ichamati and Majai areas within a month.

Non-tribals who have been stuck in the area since Friday, 28 February, aren’t completely aware of what led to the clashes but knew that they were caught in the crossfire.

“Our boss told us if they find Dkhar (non-Khasi) people, they will kill us. So he hid us for several days. First we were in the jungle, then BSF and police called us and we went to the police station.”
The locals are moving out for the sake of their safety.

Also Read : Violence at Anti-CAA Meet in Meghalaya Leaves 3 Dead, Many Injured

