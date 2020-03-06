Post Meghalaya Violence, Mass Exodus of Non-Tribals from Ichamati
Video Editor: Mohd. Ibrahim
Approimately 400 non-tribals left Meghalaya’s Ichamati in the aftermath of clashes that broke out between members of the Khasi Students’ Union and non-tribal members during an anti-CAA protest.
The exodus was also triggered by an ultimatum issued by an extremist group, namely the Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council, which had dared all Bengali Hindus to leave Ichamati and Majai areas within a month.
Non-tribals who have been stuck in the area since Friday, 28 February, aren’t completely aware of what led to the clashes but knew that they were caught in the crossfire.
The locals are moving out for the sake of their safety.
