Pollachi Wants Pollution to End as TN Parties Start Campaign

The water’s Total Dissolved Solids (TDS) levels are at 800 plus points which means that it is highly contaminated.



"We spend lakhs of rupees to buy drinking water. This water can't be used even for agricultural purposes. In the last few years our coconut farm yields have come down tremendously. There is no other crop that grows here because our soil has become infertile. The coir pith dust has settled on all the leaves and our houses. It is causing breathing difficulties,” said Kumar Raj.