'Political Dadagiri': Colin Gonsalves Explains Illegality of UP 'Bulldozer Raj'

UP authorities have tried to claim that they had actually provided notice to the people whose homes were demolished over the illegalities, including to the family of Javed Mohammad, the man they claim was the mastermind of the protests in Prayagraj.

The demolition of this house, in which Javed's daughter Afreen Fatima, a student-activist also lived, made international headlines.

Gonsalves says that the UP authorities and then BJP spokespersons told blatant lies about demolition. The house was not even bought by Javed or was in his name, it had been a gift to his wife from her family, and had stood for years without any claims of illegality.

The police claimed notices had been sent to the family about the illegal nature of the structure in May 2022, and their failure to respond to them led to a final notice on the night of 11 June, with the house demolished the next day. The family insists they never received the notice.

"That May notice was never served. It's a backdating trick. So you backdate the notice – it was never received by Javed or he would have signed 'received' and he would take action immediately by going to court. So that is the way, the high-handed manner, unlawful manner, unconstitutional manner, in which they demolished his house," Gonsalves contends.

Gonsalves believes that these demolitions are a threat to democracy, because they signal to the public that might is right, and that majoritarian rule can be used to trump fundamental rights guaranteed by the Constitution.

The Constitution restricts rule by the majority and is supposed to have supremacy in a constitutional democracy, not Parliament or the party with the largest number of votes, he reminds us.