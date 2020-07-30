Political Crisis Has Exposed Rajasthan Governor's Intent: Singhvi
"This is the death of the Constitution," Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi tells The Quint.
The Rajasthan political drama has reached the high court and the Supreme Court. The crisis has raised pertinent questions on the role of the governor, Speaker and the courts. In an exclusive interview with The Quint's Editorial Director Sanjay Puglia, Congress leader and senior lawyer Abhishek Manu Singhvi attacks Governor Kalraj Mishra and the BJP for their role, and discusses legal issues and political conspiracies.
Supreme Court, high court, governor and Speaker all got entangled in the Rajasthan political crisis.
If the BJP wants to achieve its goal by hook or by crook, then it is accomplished, and for that, the BJP deserves to be congratulated. But if they want to be praised for achieving a goal by hook or by crook, then I understand that this is a sad thing for the country and our Constitutional rules. Several appeals have been made to the governor to call an Assembly session, but he rejected several times and gave childish excuses for the same.
Rajasthan governor rejected the proposal to call an Assembly session several times. And gave conditions for the same.
This is the death of the Constitution. But at the same time, the political crisis is exposing the intent of the governor. If you oppose an Assembly session and I want the Assembly session, it is very clear that I have the numbers, hence, I want the trust vote at the earliest. The people of the country has realised who has the courage to prove majority and who is trying to buy time.
