Modi Praises AMU, BJP Leaders Malign It: Time to Shut Down Hate?

So, on one side there’s Modi’s praise and on the other – all this demonisation of Aligarh Muslim University by so many BJP leaders. Until the PM shuts down these bigoted voices from within his party, what he says may be dismissed by many as doublespeak.

Modi also spoke about how the Swachch Bharat Abhiyan, providing toilets at home and school, helped reduce the school drop out rate among Muslim girls. Again, critics said that wasn’t the full picture.