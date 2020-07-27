'How to Survive?': PhD Fruit Seller Says Lockdown Rules Are Unfair
PhD fruit seller, in viral video, slams Indore municipal corporation over strict lockdown rules.
Raisa Ansari, a fruit seller at a market in Malwa Mill Intersection, Indore in a viral video complained about how the vendors of the market were perturbed by the stringent rules implemented in the lockdown due to COVID-19.
She asked how they will survive and feed their families if they were not allowed to set up their shops. Ansari went on to say that the markets did not witness a rush like before.
"How will we feed our children? Should we poison ourselves? Should we die? Who do we reach out out to? We have been selling fruits and vegetables in this market for the past 55-65 years."Raisa Ansari, Fruit seller
However, the zonal officer refutes her claims.
"I received orders to remove all vendors from the market. For two days we asked the vendors not to stand here. This morning also, I accompanied my team and came here to tell them to not stand here. After that, they brought social workers with them, who talked about masks and social distancing norms."Ashwin Janvade, Zonal Officer, Municipal Corporation
Sells Fruits Despite Being a PhD
When asked why she did not prefer any other line of work, Raisa Ansari said that she did not find a suitable job despite holding a PhD degree in Material Sciences from Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya only because of her religion.
"Because my name is Raisa Ansari, no institutions, research institutes or colleges are ready to give me a job."Raisa Ansari, Fruit seller
After Raisa’s video went viral, the administration relaxed the curbs which satisfied the agonised vendors. Raisa went on record to thank the administration, the media and all the people who supported them and came forward to fight for them. She said that without their help the actions taken wouldn't have been as speedy and they would have been forced to keep fighting for years without any outcome.
