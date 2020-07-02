Fuel Price Rise: Why Are Modi Govt & Bollywood Actors Silent Now?

You pay more than 60% tax when you buy petrol or diesel. Your car hits the roads only after you pay:

Central excise tax

State VAT

Dealer Commission

According to a report in Financial Express, one has to pay a tax of close to Rs 50/L, that is 64% on petrol and 63% on diesel. One has to pay close to Rs 49/L as tax on diesel that is priced at over Rs 80/L. Diesel price rise is a big blow to farmers and common man.