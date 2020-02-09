Jashn-e-Ekta: Shaheen Bagh Protesters Organise Multi-faith Prayer
New Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh has been the epicentre of anti-CAA-NRC-NPR protests for over a month, and has invited divided opinions. On 6 February, the people of Shaheen Bagh organised Jashn-e-Ekta, to celebrate unity and solidarity.
The multi-faith ceremony saw participation of Hindu, Muslim, Sikh and Christian priests.
“People say that Shaheen Bagh is a site just for Muslims, that the women here are taking Rs 500 to be here, and that it’s congregation of Muslims. To them, I want to say that this mindset needs to be discarded. This is for all Indians. Everyone did a ‘havan’, read the Quran, read Sikh teaching; everyone was present for all.”Sant Yuvraj, Hindu priest
The women, who have been at the forefront of the protests, were at the forefront of the celebrations too – singing and chanting slogans.
Most protesters concurred that the ceremony was organised to create a sense of unity and solidarity among the people.
The protests at Shaheen Bagh have been going on for over 50 days, with protesters sitting on the streets 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
