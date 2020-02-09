Jashn-e-Ekta: Shaheen Bagh Protesters Organise Multi-faith Prayer

New Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh has been the epicentre of anti-CAA-NRC-NPR protests for over a month, and has invited divided opinions. On 6 February, the people of Shaheen Bagh organised Jashn-e-Ekta, to celebrate unity and solidarity.

The multi-faith ceremony saw participation of Hindu, Muslim, Sikh and Christian priests.

While Hindu priests performed a Yagna for peace, Christian nuns sang hymns and read passages from the Holy Bible. Similarly, Sikh and Muslim clerics recited messages of peace from Quran and Guru Granth Sahib. 
“People say that Shaheen Bagh is a site just for Muslims, that the women here are taking Rs 500 to be here, and that it’s congregation of Muslims. To them, I want to say that this mindset needs to be discarded. This is for all Indians. Everyone did a ‘havan’, read the Quran, read Sikh teaching; everyone was present for all.”
Sant Yuvraj, Hindu priest 

The women, who have been at the forefront of the protests, were at the forefront of the celebrations too – singing and chanting slogans.

Most protesters concurred that the ceremony was organised to create a sense of unity and solidarity among the people.

The protests at Shaheen Bagh have been going on for over 50 days, with protesters sitting on the streets 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

