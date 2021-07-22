Pegasus Snoopgate: Will Centre Answer These 5 Crucial Questions?

Pegasus spyware has been reportedly used to snoop on journalists, politicians, bureacrats, businessmen among others in many countries, including India. The revelations in news reports, namely the 'Pegasus Project' are shocking. Yet, the government is in denial. Despite two of Modi's ministers being targeted. Here's why it is a matter of grave concern.

The big question here is, if Indian citizens were being snooped on, hacked, their phones tapped, then at whose behest? Who was using Pegasus Spyware, which is usually used to track terror activities or people who are a threat to the nation, to snoop on politicians, journalists, activists and bureaucrats?