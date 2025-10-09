Documentary: Why Indian Cities aren't Walkable

Do Indian Cities Have Enough Space to Design Streets that Caters to Everyone?

"It is just 10-30% of trips in the city that happens in a car that occupy 90% of the road space," added Desai. "And now you design roads which are as wide as 60 m, 90 m, 120 m. Such wide roads increases speed of vehicles and it is the speed that kills. These broad roads are also difficult for pedestrians to cross."

If cities can invest in building vast infrastructures for vehicles, there should be fair consideration to build for the pedestrians as well.

"Often times the misconception is that we have to completely redevelop every single footpath. But most of the footpath just need repair and retrofit, which is not happening in our cities," said Ankit Bhargava, an architect, urban planner, and cofounder of Sensing Local. "Even though there are certain challenges, the solutions are very simple – continuous, levelled, and obstruction-free footpaths."

The Financial Feasibility of Building Walkable Sidewalks

"The rebuilding of non-motorised transport system into the road condition may cost about Rs 15-20 crore per km. But if the road is already existing, the services are also in place, this can be done within Rs 8 crore per km also, because in most of the Indian city the main carriage way is always done. It is the edge where we have to spend. And this is very much possible and feasible provided the willingness is there," said Desai.