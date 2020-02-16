‘Peacock’ to Mini-Muffler Men: Delhi Dresses up for CM Kejriwal

A human peacock, a platoon of young muffler-men and a 103-year-old supporter of the Aam Aadmi Party – these were one among the many sights at Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan on Sunday, 16 February, where Aam Aadmi Party National Convener Arvind Kejriwal took oath as Chief Minister, for the third consecutive time.

Standing well within sight of mediapersons at gate number four of Ramlila Maidan was Uday Veer, who worked on his peacock outfit for a week. Veer, an ardent supporter of AAP for seven years now, wore a ochre kurta with broomsticks attached to his shoulders. At the tip of each broomstick was a picture of Arvind Kejriwal.