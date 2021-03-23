We Love Ripped Jeans! Mr CM, Focus on Real Issues in Uttarakhand

But I tell you, in a world where jeans marries moral policing, there is more to worry about. I would urge the CM to check out these other ‘problematic’ types of jeans – we cannot be OK with:

Skinny jeans – so dangerously figure-hugging?

low-rise jeans.

even high-rise jeans with crop-tops – so much skin-show!

side-slit jeans.

button-up jeans – showing so much leg!

even these crochet jeans – more delicate than ripped jeans, but just as revealing.

I would suggest an ordinance against these several doubtful categories of jeans and to ensure that no ripped jeans escaped scrutiny. The ordinance must cover every kind of ripped jeans –