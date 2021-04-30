Hey IPL Bosses & Stars, Why a Near Silence on COVID Crisis?  

Yeh Jo India Hai Na… We love cricket and the IPL. But in the middle of the second COVID wave, can the IPL go on? Should the IPL go on?

These three drawings by Art of Resistance that place the tragic spectacle of thousands of daily COVID cremations inside a cricket stadium sum up one view – that it is simply insensitive to be playing cricket, celebrating wickets falling with high-fives and fist-pumps, even as within kilometres of these stadiums, people are cremating hundreds and hundreds of their loved ones.