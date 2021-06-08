Modi’s Vaccine U-Turn Doesn’t Answer Supreme Court’s COVID Quiz

The Prime Minister on Monday, 7 June, after weeks of policy paralysis, announced a big U-turn in the country's vaccination procurement policy. Unfortunately, this U-turn comes only at a time when the deadly second COVID surge is subsiding and after many thousands of deaths.

Health experts, the Supreme Court, and lakhs struggling to get vaccinated, questioned the Centre's vaccine plans week after week, and got no answers. The PM took great pains to blame the states for this delayed announcement