Watch: Jaffrabad-Maujpur on Boil as CAA Clashes Turn Communal

Violence between pro and anti-CAA protesters erupted across different parts of northeast Delhi on 24 February. The Quint was present on the ground at Maujpur and Jaffrabad and documented the violence.



After the first auto was set on fire, another car belonging to a young Muslim man was also burnt. The Quint also published a detailed ground report which can be read here.



Sloganeering, jeering, teargas shelling and stone pelting was witnessed from both sides. We also saw people, on both sides, using long sticks to break CCTV cameras that were placed on the shops overlooking the main road.