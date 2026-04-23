Salaries Aren’t Enough to Survive: Inside Noida’s Workers’ Lives

Thousands of factory workers in Noida recently took to the streets, demanding higher wages. On the ground, their demands looked less like negotiation and more like survival.

“11,000 rupay mein kya hota hai? There’s nothing left for us,” says Parvesh, a sanitation worker in a Noida factory, originally from Amroha, Uttar Pradesh. She has been working here for the past one-and-a-half years and lives in a single room with her husband and seven children.

Her monthly salary of ₹11,000 drops to around ₹9,500 after deductions. Rent, food and basic expenses take up nearly everything. Even taking a day off due to illness means losing pay. “We have to work even during our periods… if we take leave, our salary gets cut.”