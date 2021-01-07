Who Killed Shafiq, Harun, Abrar? Year After CAA, Kin Await Justice

"The police fired gunshots. Apart from the policemen, nobody else fired gunshots. I only want justice for my son."

"We are helpless at the moment. We are in a lot of trouble. We can't even share our problems with anyone. Only my Allah knows how distressed we are. I miss my son all the time."

It has been a little over a year since the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) was passed. A year since the nationwide anti-CAA protests, The Quint's Shadab Moizee travelled to Uttar Pradesh's Firozabad which witnessed anti-CAA and anti-NRC agitation too.