No Need to Fear the Troll Army for JNU Visit, Deepika Padukone

Anurag Kashyap said that Deepika went to JNU despite being the producer of the film and he respects her even more. The stakes are high for her. Those who are boycotting the film need to think if they are now standing against acid-attack survivors as the film is based on the acid-attack survivor Lakshmi Agarwal.

So that means there in no concrete reason to hate Deepika. For the first time, an A-lister actor has stood for students who are facing brutality.

Are you scared that an actor who does not take any stance has come to support JNU students? Do you fear the magnanimity or this? If this does not stop soon, many people who do not have any political inclination will stand for the cause. It's easy to condemn Deepika’s action from behind your screens but one needs guts to show support to JNU like Deepika did.