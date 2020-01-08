No Need to Fear the Troll Army for JNU Visit, Deepika Padukone
Video Editor: Vishal Kumar
Deepika Padukone is being attacked from all sides.
#BoycottChhapaak, #BoycottDeepika, #ShameOnBollywood have been trending.
There are threats of boycotting her film ‘Chhapaak’.
Delhi BJP’s Tajinder Bagga, director Vivek Agnihotri, critic Ashok Pandit along with right-wing troll army is behind the actor. She was called 'anti-national' and was asked to go to Pakistan, and was even called a member of ‘tukde tukde gang’.
Why?
All because she went to JNU and was seen standing behind JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh. She spoke to the students and was seen standing when Kanhaiya Kumar was raising ‘Azaadi’ and ‘Inquilab Zindabad ’slogans.
Loading...
Did Deepika Padukone make a mistake by visiting JNU? Why are people so angry about it? Students and teachers in JNU were attacked by a masked mob on Sunday, 5 January. She went to support these students. Is it wrong?
Rabindranath Tagore said,
Why can’t Deepika stand with the students? How is it wrong? Did she support any criminal or abuse or raise anti-national slogans? People are alleging that Deepika was promoting her film at JNU but even if she was, what’s the problem?
People are supporting Deepika too. Businessperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw directors Mahesh Bhatt, Anurag Kashyap, Anubhav Sinha, and actors Bhumi Pednekar, Richa Chaddha and others have supported Deepika Padukone. But #BoycottChhapaak is trending on Twitter. Didn’t Deepika know that she would get this reaction if she goes
to JNU? And yet she took the risk.
Anurag Kashyap said that Deepika went to JNU despite being the producer of the film and he respects her even more. The stakes are high for her. Those who are boycotting the film need to think if they are now standing against acid-attack survivors as the film is based on the acid-attack survivor Lakshmi Agarwal.
So that means there in no concrete reason to hate Deepika. For the first time, an A-lister actor has stood for students who are facing brutality.
Are you scared that an actor who does not take any stance has come to support JNU students? Do you fear the magnanimity or this? If this does not stop soon, many people who do not have any political inclination will stand for the cause. It's easy to condemn Deepika’s action from behind your screens but one needs guts to show support to JNU like Deepika did.
Deepika, no matter what people say, do not stop. You have done it right. I SUPPORT YOU!
(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)