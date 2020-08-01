‘No Help From Govt’: Ground Report on Bihar Floods From Darbhanga

Darbhanga's Keoti has had to bear the brunt of the floods. Ruksana Parveen, a specially-abled pregnant woman, got stuck in the floods and was helpless when she went into labour.

Finally, she had to reach the hospital in a boat made out of a tube. "No ambulance was available. One tempo driver agreed to take us. We had to pay Rs 800 to reach the hospital. What to do? We have no other option," said Ruksana's mother Kaniza Khatoon.