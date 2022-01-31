'Our Issues Don't Find Mention in Manifestos’: Scissor-Makers in Poll-Bound UP

English Script: Mayank Chawla

“The government is least concerned about us. None of their representatives will interfere in our industry and help us,” says a frustrated Sunny Kansal, a business person selling scissors in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut.

Home to scissor manufacturers and traders, the labourers and shopkeepers complain of a slump in the production of scissors due to poor implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST), imports from China, and the increasing cost of raw materials.