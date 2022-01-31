'Our Issues Don't Find Mention in Manifestos’: Scissor-Makers in Poll-Bound UP
Home to scissor manufacturers and traders, the labourers complain of a slump in the production of scissors.
“The government is least concerned about us. None of their representatives will interfere in our industry and help us,” says a frustrated Sunny Kansal, a business person selling scissors in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut.
Home to scissor manufacturers and traders, the labourers and shopkeepers complain of a slump in the production of scissors due to poor implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST), imports from China, and the increasing cost of raw materials.
At the same time, the shopkeepers are not hopeful of any resolution for their issues or this being a part of any party’s election manifesto in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh.
Increased Cost of Input
Kansal says that at least 18 people are involved in making one pair of scissors and the cost of production is almost three times the cost of input.
"There is a slump in the production business and due to the rising cost of inputs, my exports to Australia and America have halted."Sunny Kansal
Shopkeepers also allege the impact of imports from China as a reason for the decline of business. Muzzammil, a scissor-maker, says that the imported pair of scissors from China weighs less and costs less.
How Is a Pair of Scissors Made?
A container full of brass metal is kept in a kiln to melt. Once the metal melts, it is poured into moulds. The blade is made through brass and is screwed to the handles using two pairs of bolts.
Afterwards, the pair of scissors is smoothened, followed by heating and cooling using water. The workers claim that the heating and cooling process increases their life and durability.
Labourers Complain of Health Issues
Along with meagre income, labourers complain of health impacts related to the manufacturing process.
“Earlier we used to work throughout the day, as compared to working 4-5 hours now. We are not able to earn enough for our families. During summer, facing the furnace is very difficult and our blood pressure often fluctuates. Eventually, it affects our respiratory system,” said Merajuddin, a scissor-maker.
The labourers are often seen toiling without any safety gear or equipment. There has been no technological advancement or availability of machinery in the scissors manufacturing industry.
“The government has taken no initiative for this and most of the work is done by hands,” says Muzzammil, another scissors-maker.
‘Don't Expect Resolution From the Government’
Bereft of any hope of a resolution for their issues, Kansal says that elections are also about voting the leader of your faith.
“No one will raise this issue. Muslim supporters will vote for Muslim candidates and Hindu supporters will vote for the BJP [Bharatiya Janata Party]. No government will interfere and take initiative for this industry,” he adds.
